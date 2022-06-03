The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police have issued criminal charges against two senior government officials over their failure to ensure minimum health and safety standards at the Gozo courthouse.

In another story, the newspaper says wanted gaming consultant Iosif Galea is set to lose out on his authorisation to operate in the sector and will be stripped of his directorships in gaming companies and other related businesses.

The Malta Independent leads with Repubblika’s call for a proper investigation into the Iosif Galea case.

L-Orizzont says that fuel that spilled onto a Marsa road during an accident penetrated the road deeply and that third parties will be paying for the road to be rebuilt. .

In-Nazzjon says that Anthony Borg’s nomination to head the Planning Authority, which has now been withdrawn, meant that the planning minister had not done the required due diligence beforehand.