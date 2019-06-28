The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the Malta Financial Services Authority has given Bank of Valletta until Friday to agree to a hefty overhaul. In another story, the newspaper says the Nationalist Party leadership is mulling the option of discarding a petition aimed at a vote on Adrian Delia’s leadership on grounds that several signatories were not eligible.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Satabank clients are still awaiting funds eight months after the bank’s accounts were frozen.

Malta Today says pilots are on the warpath over their retirement scheme.

Illum says €28 million are being invested in the Marsa Race Track.

Kullħadd says there are more vacancies than there are people registering for employment.

Il-Mument says there were two currents working against each other at Castille.

It-Torċa reports about US investment in passport printing at De La Rue.