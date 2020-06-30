The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is considering lobbying for a six-month extension of the review of its anti-money laundering regime to allow more time to prove its systems are trustworthy. In another story, the newspaper says social distancing and the use of masks and hand sanitisers will remain in place as enforceable measures to prevent COVID-19, even as the public health emergency declared last March is lifted today.

The Malta Independent says diplomatic discussions are underway for Malta to be included in the UK travel green list.

L-Orizzont says that the Dar tal-Providenza is facing two challenges - an increase in expenses and a drop in income.

In-Nazzjon leads with a speech by PN leader Adrian Delia on the responsibility to acquire Malta back.