The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says George and Alfred Degiorgio, two of the alleged assassins in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case, have requested a meeting with the EU’s law enforcement agency. In another story, the newspaper says the government is stalling a new by-law drafted by the Naxxar council to stop caravans and camper vans from parking permanently along the coast.

The Malta Independent says that according to EASO, there was a 39% drop in asylum applications in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Malta Today quotes the police commissioner saying that the police corps passed the FATF scrutiny with flying colours.

L-Orizzont quotes a United Nations report saying that violence on migrants is spread.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Bernard Grech will be meeting the social partners on Wednesday.