The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a legal notice ordering people who are vulnerable to coronavirus to stay at home is to be lifted, allowing thousands to return to normality for the first time in over two months. In another story, it says Prime Minister Robert Abela would not commit himself on whether the position of Labour deputy leader for party affairs Chris Cardona is tenable in the wake of the court evidence linking him to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The Malta Independent quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the solution for the complete recovery of the tourism industry lay in the demand for its products and services and speculated it will take a year or a year-and-a-half for the industry to get back on its feet.

L-Orizzont says travel agencies are seeing massive demand from the people who are enthusiastic about the possibility to travel again.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia in Parliament saying the Prime Minister had the duty to respond to the people’s questions on a number of issues.