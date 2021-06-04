The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta has again failed to make it to the UK’s green list for travel but no other countries were added to it. In another story, the newspaper reports testimony given by Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, during which he said he said he had prayed that the murder would be pinned on former economy minister Chris Cardona or someone else.

The Malta Independent says Gżira’s green lung is once again under threat with a Transport Malta proposal for the development of offices and restaurant in the town’s public garden.

L-Orizzont quotes the chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority saying that interest in Malta as a destination restarted immediately as soon as the country announced it was reopening for tourism.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party knows where it wants to take the country also when it came to the environment.