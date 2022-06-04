The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

All four main newspapers lead with news that Abner Aquilina, the man accused of brutally raping and killing Polish student Paulina Dembska has been found insane at the time of the murder.

Times of Malta also separately reports that the island's annual mean ambient temperature has risen by around 1.5 °C since 1952.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on the police union's calls for an independent inquiry into failings to arrest Iosif Galea.

In-Nazzjon also refers to comments by PN's spokesperson for home affairs Joe Giglio, who on Friday said police officers no longer believed in decisions taken by the authorities.

L-orizzont carries a feature marking 100 days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.