The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta interviews Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona who vehemently denies he either played a part or was aware of a plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also speaks to international goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi who says racial abuse, such as name-calling and monkey chants, is a common occurrence on football grounds in Malta.

The Malta Independent says that while the decision to open the airport has been welcomed by travel agents, concerns have been raised about tourism corridors.

L-Orizzont speaks to a psychologist who says while the majority will shortly return to the ‘new’ normality, for many this means getting used to a more stressful life.

In-Nazzjon reports about unions’ directives to vulnerable workers not to turn up at their office today but to continue working for home.