The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the wife of a man who was killed in a road accident has formally asked the Attorney General to reopen the case after the court acquitted the accused following a series of police mistakes.

The newspaper also reports how The authorities sat on a German arrest warrant for wanted gaming consultant Iosif Galea for nearly a year and it has still not been fully processed.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says nearly 30,000 Facebook adverts marked as 'paid by Bernard Grech' have not been declared by the PN leader. The newspaper also says parliament is costing the country €1.4m a year.

MaltaToday says hundreds of people were cheated by tampered mileage of second-hand cars,

It-Torċa says interest rates are expected to rise by as much as 1.5 per cent in a year as inflation bites.

Il-Mument leads with the Mosta fireworks explosion, saying it was a miracle that no one was killed.

KullĦadd leads with a big picture of the Mosta fireworks explosion It also says some PN officials who were interested in the post of deputy leader of the party may be dropping out because they are disenchanted by Bernard Grech,