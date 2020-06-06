These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.



Times of Malta reports that more than nine out of every 10 people experienced loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The newspaper also gives prominence to a shakeup within the Nationalist Party which creates 14 ‘clusters’ for MPs and other party officials to focus on.



The Malta Independent quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg as saying that plans for a Gozo fast ferry are still being evaluated. The newspaper also leads with warnings by English language schools that the entire sector will go under if government support stops.



L-Orizzont leads with a report that Malta Air employees have asked the General Workers Union to represent them.



In-Nazzjon dedicates its entire front page to the PN reform announced by party leader Adrian Delia on Friday.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us