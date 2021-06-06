The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Mater Dei hospital has cut infections from MRSA by a third, in a testing regime which may be followed by other countries. The newspaper also reports that Malta’s road to full compliance with anti-money laundering rules has just got longer, after the country was handed a new, hefty to-do list by international assessors.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Minister for Gozo saying he is against any development at Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

On the same theme, MaltaToday says the owners of land at Ħondoq ir-Rummien are asking for €17 million for the expropriation of the site. The PN has said that if it is returned to government it will buy the area to convert it into a national park.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also reports that the government has set a target quota of 80% of people being vaccinated against COVID-19.

MaltaToday says that according to its survey, Labour has widened its public opinion lead, despite PN leader Bernard Grech seeing an increase in people's confidence in him. 45.7% said they would vote Labour if an election was held now, compared to 29.3% for the PN.

Il-Mument says Bernard Grech made a strong appeal for national unity when he addressed the state of the nation conference organised by the Office of the President.

Illum says a senior government official has said the UK decision to keep Malta off its green list of safe tourist destinations was political. The newspaper also says that a majority of survey respondents felt Malta's Eurovision song should not be in Maltese.

KullĦadd lists measures taken by the Labour government to improve the quality of life. It also says Bernard Grech is working so that Toni Bezzina would not contest the general election.

It-Torċa says talks among big economic nations on a common tax regime could be harmful for small countries such as Malta. It also reports that COVID-19 figures in Malta have remained low.