The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that a clip from newly-discovered recordings made by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma has raised concerns that former police chief Lawrence Cutajar may have tipped him off about his impending arrest.

The newspaper also reports how a fierce blaze caused substantial damage at a truck depot in Zebbuġ on Saturday.

The Malta Independent on Sunday said former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta is not currently under investigation despite claims about him made in court last week in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. The newspaper also says new taxes may be needed to fund the EU's huge Covid-19 economic rescue package.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia telling an interviewer from l-orizzont that the PN will try to bring people to its side through politics of persuasion, not arrogance.

KullĦadd says the Labour and Nationalist parties have agreed on the appointment of a new principal electoral officer. It also reports that the Central Bank of Malta expects the local economy to return to normal after the Covid-19 impact next year.

It-Torċa quotes the general secretary of the General Workers' Union, Josef Bugeja, saying the union would accept flexibility in these difficult times, but not an erosion of workers' rights.