These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the government signed a secret deal in 2016 to relocate Marsascala Sports Club and make way for the American University of Malta, without ever presenting parliament with it.

In a secondary story, Times of Malta reports that a proposed new chief for Malta’s Asset Recovery Bureau has been turned down by the Justice Ministry due to conflict of interest concerns.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the Malta Tourism Authority has issued a permit for outside seating at Exiles bay. The newspaper also notes that Monday is the first day that a new round of COVID-19 vouchers can be used.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that his government “does what it promises to do”. The newspaper also gives prominence to a nutritionist talking about the ways in which the pandemic changed people’s dietary habits.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the party he leads is making clear promises to people, as well as pledging to make healthcare a priority.