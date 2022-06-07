The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a detailed description of how the explosion at the Mosta fireworks factory on Saturday is thought to have occurred, with experts warning that summer is the worst time to produce pyrotechnics. It also reports how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a party confidence vote on Monday, but his majority was not big.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to the court testimony of a sex worker in a case involving human smuggling, She told the court she lived in fear for her life. The newspaper also reports that more people are reporting cases of domestic violence.

l-orizzont reports a declaration by the Speaker that the time has come for ordinary citizens to have a right to reply to what is said about them under privilege in parliament.

In-Nazzjon says Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri is refusing to give details about how Iosif Galea was allowed to leave the country despite being on police bail and under a European Arrest Warrant. It also says the opposition has requested a ruling on the way the government wants proceedings to be carried out in the Public Accounts Committee.