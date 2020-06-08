The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta quotes family lawyers saying that the COVID-19 outbreak led to a “substantial” increase in couples seeking legal advice on separations as the pandemic put a magnifying glass on relationships.

The newspaper also refers to Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement that the government will today announce financial incentives to encourage people

to eat out at restaurants and enjoy weekend breaks.

The Malta Independent quotes real estate agents saying that the limit of property price for the Home Deposit Scheme, currently at €175,000 should be extended to €200,000.

In a separate article it refers to comments by Abela on Sunday about how migrants aboard a Captain Morgan vessel out at sea stole knives from the boat's kitchen and threatened to blow up a gas cylinder.

L-orizzont also refers to the same incident aboard the Captain Morgain, while in a separate article it quotes lecturer George Vital Zammit calling for a migration forum.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia calling on Abela to "persuade" Europe as "one country with a strong voice". The newspaper also reports on how the pilots’ union obtained a temporary warrant of prohibitory injunction to stop Air Malta and the government from proceeding with plans to lay off 69 pilots.