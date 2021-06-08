The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the outcome of a much-delayed investigation by the Ombudsman which found that post 2013 election promotions of senior officers in the army were abusive and illegal. The newspaper, like most of the others, also reports that there were no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Malta Independent quotes virologist Chris Barbara saying vaccines are effective against all COVID-19 variants found in Malta.

l-orizzont as its main story discusses a rise in rape cases in Malta, and concerns that other cases go unreported because victims fear they will not be believed. The newspaper also reports that the Italian government is in dialogue with NGOs involved in rescuing migrants.

In-Nazzjon reports that €240,510 were raised in a fund-raising marathon by the Nationalist Party on Monday. It also quotes party leader Bernard Grech saying the PN wants to renew itself as an alternative government.