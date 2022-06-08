The following are the stories making the headlines in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that motorists are demanding compensation after finding that the mileage gauges of their second-hand cars were tampered with before they bought them.

The Malta Independent says more jellyfish are being spotting now because the sea temperature dropped in March. It also says 47% of Maltese youth knowingly access pirated content, in highest rate in the EU according to the EU Intellectual Property Office.

In-Nazzjon reports how a man died after falling two storeys on Tuesday. It also reports how a Serbian man has been remanded in custody after his dramatic arrest on Sunday.

L-orizzont leads with a study showing that the way the elderly live is a reflection of how they would have spent their lives.