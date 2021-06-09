The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reveals that the European Commissioner for Justice has replied to a letter by the Degiorgio brothers, who are awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and are seeking a pardon. He directed them to Europol so they can share any “relevant information” they have. The newspaper also reports that Malta will have a second power interconnector with Sicily in a project slated for completion in four years' time.

MaltaToday, reporting from court, says Caruana Galizia was to have been shot in August 2017 but the plan was aborted in the last minute, hitman Vince Muscat testified.

The Malta Independent says that according to a survey, a majority of Maltese feel prostitution should not be legalised or decriminalised.

On the same theme, l-orizzont says the survey also showed that the vast majority of the Maltese believe that legalising prostitution will lead to an increase in sex-related crime.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party would seek justice for everyone on the issue of electricity tariffs. It also quotes minister Silvio Schembri saying the government would take its own decisions on the power tariffs. In a third story it points out that it was the PN which had proposed a second power interconnector with Sicily.

