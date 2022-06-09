The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the courthouse in Gozo is to be in line with health and safety recommendations by the end of the month. It had previously reported that two court officials were facing charges for not having ensured compliance earlier. The newspaper also reports how the consumer affairs minister pledged zero tolerance to abuse as anger mounts over the car mileage tampering scandal,

The Malta Independent prominently reports that one person died and nine were injured when a car was driven into a crowd of shoppers in Berlin.

L-orizzont leads with an address by the general secretary of the General Workers' union at a conference of the International Labour Organisation. He said innovative action is needed to restore workers' rights.

In-Nazzjon reports that the home affairs minister is refusing to reply to questions on how the police acted in relation to Iosif Galea, who was allowed to go abroad despite being subject to a European Arrest Warrant.