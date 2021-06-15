The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to a survey on attitudes to corruption, one in three people in Malta admitted exploiting personal connections to get access to a public service in the last year. In another story, the newspaper says reports of domestic violence committed against elderly people have reached a five-year high.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on the increase in the number of cases of abuse on the elderly.

The Malta Independent says the European Union has given the go-ahead for a digital vaccine certificate.

In-Nazzjon says that only a third of Malta’s interconnector is currently being used.