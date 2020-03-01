The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Steward Health Care has to pay millions in overdue tax. It also reports that the prime minister will hold a formal meeting with farmers who fear losing their land as the Magħtab landfill facilities are extended.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says PN leader Adrian Delia faces a new headache as casual elections to replace Simon Busuttil and Marthese Portelli could elect MPs who oppose his leadership. The newspaper also quotes a European Commission report saying that Malta's economy faces sustainability challenges.

MaltaToday says former prime minister Joseph Muscat has pitched the idea for a freeport for precious goods in Malta to 'freeport king' Swiss businessman Yves Bouvier.

Illum says more people seen as being supporters of Chris Fearne are being removed from posts within the Labour Party.

KullHadd reports that casual elections to fill seats vacated by Simon Busuttil and Marthese Portelli will be filled in casual elections later this month.

Il-Mument leads with another call by Adrian Delia for hospitals to be run by the state.

It-Torċa says an opinion survey shows the prime minister leading the opposition leader by 37 percentage points.