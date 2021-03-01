The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the police are making good progress in their investigations into a 2014 murder following information from self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat. It also reports that Rosianne Cutajar, who temporarily resigned her post as parliamentary secretary last week, meticulously counted more than €49,000 in cash handed to her for her involvement in a property deal.

The Malta Independent says NGOs are concerned about the possible impact on Gnejna Bay of works which will hive off an area used for parking. It also reports how COVID-19 cases reached a new record on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech telling supporters that together they can make a difference. It also highlights the COVID-19 record.

l-orizzont says reductions on stamp duty on property sales are being extended to June. It also says a court has confirmed three years imprisonment for a motorist who hit and killed a cyclist.