The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with confirmation that Malta will not stop selling passports to wealthy Russian investors.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that according to a survey, former prime minister Joseph Muscat is the preferred choice as Labour leader of over one-third of PL voters.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on PL's pledge to provide free laptops to secondary school students and PN's promise to reduce income tax for businesses.

It also reports that Malta will be offering oncology services to Ukrainian patients.

In-Nazzjon refers to PN's electoral promise of granting €10,000 to families to replace their fuel-powered vehicles.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to PL's promise of €145million investment in children and their education.