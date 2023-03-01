The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a company part-owned by mega-developer Joseph Portelli has entered into a €4.8 million agreement to buy an illegally-built garage complex overlooking a protected valley in Mosta.

Separately, the newspaper publishes a warning by the chief executive of APS bank that it is “well possible” local commercial banks could introduce increases in their interest rates to pass on the cost of the European Central Bank’s rate-rising cycle.

The Malta Independent also reports on the €4.8 million agreement, however, the newspaper leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Tuesday called out prime minister Robert Abela for not apologising for the "corrupt" hospitals deal.

In-Nazzjon similarly refers to Grech's comments about an unapologetic Abela. In a separate front-page article, the newspaper meanwhile refers to a press conference by Grech, Adrian Delia and Stephen Spiteri outside the St Luke's hospital gates on Tuesday afternoon.

L-orizzont refers to national data showing an economic growth of 6.9% in 2022. Separately, it reports that a total of 2,413 people have received legal aid over four years.