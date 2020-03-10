The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the diagnoses of a fourth patient with coronavirus in Malta late on Monday. In another story, it said €86 million was pumped into Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) by the government during the first two years of the company taking over the running of the St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

The Malta Independent refers to the Ħamrun tragedy and quotes a minister saying that the government must acknowledge how it failed to help prevent another tragedy.

L-Orizzont says nurses have been given adequate clothing to deal with patients of the new coronavirus. It also says that a new law on cohabitation has been proposed.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Adrian Delia has uncovered in more detail the theft of the people’s money taking place in the health sector.