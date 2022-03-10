The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a Maltese man who was trapped in Ukraine has been evacuated from the heavily bombarded city of Kharkiv and is en route to Malta after a dangerous 40-hour journey to Poland.

In another story, the newspaper says that according to Liquigas Malta sources, the sale of gas cylinders almost doubled over the last two days in “unnecessary” panic buying.

The Malta Independent speaks to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on the war in Ukraine who says Malta must do whatever it takes to safeguard the economy.

L-Orizzont says that only one Maltese person is still in Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon says a new PN government will open a new specialised secondary school each year.