All of Malta’s four daily newspapers report about the same two stories on Wednesday: the latest developments in the Coronavirus case and the election of David Thake and Ivan Bartolo to Parliament.

Times of Malta says that the government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions on travel and on mass events as the fifth case was confirmed. It also reports on how PN leader Adrian Delia’s harshest critics were elected to Parliament in a bye-election on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent also reports about the restriction on mass events and on the election of two new PN MPs to Parliament to replace Simon Busuttil and Marthese Portelli.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the two new MPs elected on Tuesday while L-Orizzont carries two stories about the Coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions the government imposed.