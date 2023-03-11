These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the parents of Jean-Paul Sofia blaming state inaction and cowboy developers for their son’s death. Sofia, 20, was buried alive when a half-built building in Corradino collapsed while he was in it.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a new property market report indicating that the rental property market has bounced back thanks to stronger demand.

The Malta Independent also gives prominence to the statement by Sofia’s family, highlighting their concerns that a magisterial inquiry will not be capable of identifying state failings that led to the collapse.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that a St Vincent de Paul nurse suspended over a patient’s disappearance has been reinstated.

In-Nazzjon runs with the statement by Sofia’s family and also gives front-page prominence to the PN condemning “odious” comments that Robert Abela made about the judiciary.

L-Orizzont is the only paper to not feature the Sofia statement on its front page. Instead, the newspaper leads with a feature about 10 years of Labour government and a report based on a PQ which noted that circulatory issues, including heart attacks and strokes, were the leading cause of death in 2021.