The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that anyone who is caught not following the latest coronavirus quarantine rules will be fined €1,000. The measure came as the government said it was stepping up efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

In a separate story, the newspaper reports that residents of a Guardamangia apartment block sent a registered letter to the developers of an adjacent site warning them to ‘observe the parameters of the law’ one month before the outer wall of the property collapsed.

The Malta Independent refers to the travel ban that has been extended to four other countries as Malta registered more cornavirus cases. In another article, it reports on how a couple hundred people were stuck outside the Identity Malta expatriates offices in Msida for hours, without being told why they weren't being let in.

L-Orizzont also leads with news about the €1,000 quarantine fine, and in a separate article says that the first Maltese person diagnosed with coronavirus is a Mater Dei doctor.

In-Nazzjon reports on WHO's declaration of coronavirus as a pandemic, and in a separate article refers to PN leader Adrian Delia's call on the government to put educators minds at rest over coronavirus fears.