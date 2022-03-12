These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a man accused of murdering his partner in Gozo has confessed to the crime while speaking to investigators, saying he suspected her of cheating on him.

The newspaper also highlights remarks by former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who has argued that Malta should build energy infrastructure linking Malta to north Africa, as links to Italy will not help Malta get off its reliance on Russian energy.

The Malta Independent leads with news that a horse sulky rider died in a traffic accident on Friday. The newspaper also writes that the EU will not be offering Ukraine a fast track to EU membership.

L-Orizzont leads with the PL approving its electoral manifesto. The newspaper also writes that €100,000 in funds from Malta’s passport scheme is to go to Puttinu Cares to help Ukrainian children suffering from cancer.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN proposal to develop a trackless tram in five years, costing €2.7 billion.