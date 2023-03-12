The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a detailed analysis of how much the government deal with Vitals/Steward cost taxpayers. It also interviews a former president and three former prime ministers about their views of 10 years of the Labour government. Among them, Alfred Sant said economic growth fueled corruption.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports on the 10 defining moments of the decade of Labour government. It also quotes Nationalist MP Joe Giglio arguing that government MPs who pushed and backed the hospitals deal have to assume political responsibility.

MaltaToday reports a significant narrowing of the gap between the major political parties in the wake of the Vitals/Steward hospitals scandal. In its March survey, it says, Labour had seen its worst survey results in years. It puts the PL at 30.8% (-7.9pts), the PN at 28.4% (+5.6pts) and non-voters at 24.8% (+0.9pts). Robert Abela's trust rating has dropped sharply to 34.3% (-10.7pts), Bernard Grech is at 26.1% (+6.2pts).

It-Torċa headlines '10 years of Labour government achievements.'

Il-Mument claims Prime Minister Robert Abela is planning a Cabinet reshuffle as he feels himself with his back against the wall and wants to strengthen himself.

Illum reports that the people are blaming Joseph Muscat for the Vitals/Steward hospitals scandal.

KullĦadd says this has been a decade of positive change under Labour.