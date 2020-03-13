The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that schools across Malta will be closing their doors for a week as from today and church services have been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The newspaper also refers to the Malta Employers Association's concerns that travel-related companies have expressed plans to reduce their workforce because of coronavirus.

The Malta Independent also refers to the closure of schools and childcare centres, and in a separate article reports on the increase in coronavirus cases in Malta, which has now reached nine.

L-Orizzont also leads with news about the closure, but adds that the government has decided that the shutdown should not yet be applied to workplaces.

Apart from news about the schools' shutdown, In-Nazzjon also reports on Adrian Delia's call on Parliament for an urgent discussion about coronavirus.