These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta speaks to grieving relatives of Mary Sammut, a 47-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 on Friday. “It happened so fast,” her daughter said.

The newspaper also reports that three high-profile figures mentioned by Daphne Caruana Galizia killer Vince Muscat under oath – Chris Cardona, Keith Schembri and David Gatt – have all denied his claims linking them to the murder as “rubbish”.

The Malta Independent leads with news of Friday’s new COVID-19 cases and notes public health chief Charmaine Gauci’s acknowledgement that a “substantial” number of patients are hospitalised.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court report concerning a double-decker bus crash in 2018 which killed two. The court heard that a breathalyser found that the driver had no trace of alcohol in his system.

L-Orizzont also leads with Gauci’s COVID briefing and her warning that restrictions introduced depend on people’s willingness to follow them if they are to be effective.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the General Workers Union’s secretary-general speaking about gender discrimination in salaries.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech saying the prime minister “has a lot to explain” after Vince Muscat’s testimony on Thursday in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the PN’s calls for a scientist-led COVID advisory board to be set up.