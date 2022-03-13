The following are the top stories in some of Malta's Sunday newspapers

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a grim warning by the Chamber of Commerce that the war in Ukraine may cause shortages and push up prices of a range of consumer goods and supply chain products. It also reports that Malta’s foreign minister has warned about the danger of a “spark that will light a bonfire” in nearby Libya, as a new violent military conflict looms.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the prisoner welfare commissioner as saying change is hard, but matters are on the right track in Corradino.

MaltaToday says Labour continues to lead its opinion survey with an estimated 26,000 vote advantage over the PN, down from 27,265 a week ago, as the number of undecided voters rises sharply.

Il-Mument headlines a promise by Bernard Grech of better pay for Gozitan workers in Malta.

Illum reports that the Labour Party is seeking to sway Labourites who have said they will not vote, with 'thousands' of phone calls being made from Labour HQ. It also says that the prime minister has described as 'desperate lies' claims that he was involved in meetings ahead of the granting of a new major development permit in Gozo.

The headlines of the other newspapers will be reported once they become available,