The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with Robert Abela's promise on Sunday to recoup funds which were given to Steward Healthcare for investment which was not realised. It also reports how the owners of a Fgura warehouse rented out to the same tenant for the past 45 years have been awarded almost €250,000 in compensation after the rent was frozen by the old rent laws.

The Malta Independent says squatters at Fort Binġemma owe the government in excess of €24,000, but have not paid a cent. It also reports how the government will seek reimbursement from Steward Healthcare.

L-orizzont reports how the prime minister on Sunday praised the 'synergy' between the government and the people as Labour celebrates 10 years in power,

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech accusing the prime minister of favouring foreigners over the Maltese in the hospitals saga. It also says the PN will hold a protest outside parliament on Thursday.