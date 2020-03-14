News about the ongoing coronavirus-induced crisis dominate the front-page headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.
Times of Malta says there will now be forced quarantine for new arrivals, with a photo of Valletta retailers playing some street football in an empty street of the capital.
In a separate story, the newspaper highlights the testimony of top policeman Ian Abdilla at the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Abdilla discussed FIAU reports with Keith Schembri, the paper reports.
The Malta Independent reports that Robert Abela has ordered obligatory quarantine for anyone coming from abroad, with its front page showing long queues of shoppers lining up outside a Lidl store.
L-Orizzont writes that anyone arriving in Malta will now be subjected to mandatory quarantine.
In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia’s calls for direct aid to private businesses affected by the sudden slump due to coronavirus mitigation measures, saying livelihoods and jobs are at risk.
News about the ongoing coronavirus-induced crisis dominate the front-page headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.