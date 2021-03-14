The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals how former Malta Gaming Authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia colluded with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to try to prevent the publication of findings of an inspection revealing weak anti-money laundering controls at the Tumas Gaming casinos. It also highlights an article by Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna where he observes that the €2.2 billion annual tourism spend in Malta in 2019 was lost for good in 2020.

The Malta Independent says COVID-19 contract tracing is 'nine days behind'. It also reports how a Maltese woman in the UK is seeing the 'end of the tunnel' as virus cases drop.

MaltaToday says that Romeo Bone, the victim of the 2017 car bomb explosion in Msida, had been questioned by police in connection with the murder of Raymond Agius, the father of the brothers accused of procuring the bomb which killed Daphen Caruana Galizia.

Il-Mument says the Mater Dei Hospital ITU is in a state of collapse because of a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Illum highlights the complaints of 'hundreds' of public sector workers who are not being allowed to work from home, and their problems when schools do not open from Monday.

KullHadd says Jason Azzopardi's remarks confirmed that in his only tax declaration in four years, he left out earnings from his profession.