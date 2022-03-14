The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how an international group that counted former minister Christian Cardona among its advisers has put “on hold” a local charity endeavour due to a “somewhat hostile environment” towards one of its companies in Malta.

Separately, the newspaper also reports on Russian strikes in Ukraine close to the Polish border.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Russian shelling close to the Polish border, while in a separate piece it publishes a roundup of the third week of the electoral campaign.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech telling party supporters on Sunday that 2022 could be the start of a new beautiful chapter for Malta.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said the PL remained the force behind social mobility.