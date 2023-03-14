The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report by the environment regulator saying a planned new complex with three towers will have a major impact on St George's Bay and its Villa Rosa area.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that building contractors will need to apply for a licence before November in order to be allowed to operate.

In-Nazzjon and The Malta Independent quote Joseph Muscat as saying the government was 'the victim' in the hospitals deal annulment. In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to a PN call for legislation against sexual harassment at places of work.

l-orizzont carries the comments of the commander of a US Navy missile destroyer, currently in Grand Harbour, saying it made no difference that she is a woman.