News about the ongoing coronavirus-induced crisis dominate the front-page headlines of local newspapers this Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that businesses facing coronavirus slump to receive a raft of tax relief benefits them through the crisis. The newspaper also reports that Mater Dei would soon start scaling down its normal operations and postponing non-urgent surgeries to focus its efforts on tackling the outbreak.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also reports on the tax relief being offered to patients. It also quotes the Chamber of Architects saying contractors should also be regulated.

Il-Mument iterates Opposition leader Adrian Delia's call for a lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.