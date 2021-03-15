The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how Malta is defending its decision to allow trapping for songbirds as part of a 'scientific study'. Brussels wants the practice to stop. It also reports that Family Minister Michael Falzon is open to the idea of removing time-barring in sex abuse cases involving children and is ready to start discussions with the Justice Ministry to set the ball rolling.

The Malta Independent reports that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases put the number of cases at third highest in the EU

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying Malta needs honest and transparent politicians.

L-orizzont quotes the education minister saying centres are being set up for the children of essential workers while schools are closed. It also quotes the prime minister saying Malta is being aggressive in its vaccine purchases, but acting legitimately. He was reacting after the Austrian chancellor last week questioned whether Malta is acting beyond the EU procurement process.