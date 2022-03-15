The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the prime minister and the leader of the opposition clashed on alleged illegalities in their private residences on Monday. The newspaper also reports that Russia and Ukraine are to continue talks, even as Russian bombers continue to pound Ukrainian cities.

The Malta Independent leads with the leaders' debate at the Chamber of SMEs event, quoting Robert Abela as saying that he sometimes feels like he is losing his patience with the banks.

From the same event, l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying the government will continue to support businesses in their current difficulties as it did at the height of the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon focuses on an address by Bernard Grech at a PN event in Siġġiewi, where he expressed confidence in young people.