The following are the top stories on Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that businesses are expecting bailouts as they suffer from the fallout of coronavirus. Meanwhile, an official of the World Health Organisation has commended Malta for the way it is tackling the virus.

The Malta Independent reports that state hospitals will have more wards, beds, allocated to coronavirus patients.

In-Nazzjon leads with a message by Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday appealing to the government for unity in tackling the coronavirus crisis. It also reports calls for a lockdown to prevent a spread of the virus.

L-orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying the situation is 'calm and under control'. It also says that foreign workers at tourist establishments are being put on unpaid leave as business slumps.