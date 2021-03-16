The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a plea by supermarket staff to be given the COVID-19 jap amid confusion over which sections of the workforce should be considered as frontliners. The newspaper also reports on filthy conditions in a migrants' COVID-19 unit.

The Malta Independent reports how a cystic fibrosis patient is back in hospital amid appeals for life-saving medicine.

In-Nazzjon says the government is continuing to ignore the advice of the health authorities on COVID-19. It also reports that the Cabinet has not discussed the collapse of contact tracing.

l-orizzont claims Europe has failed in vaccinating its people but is succeeding in its planning for economic recovery. It also reports on difficulties for teachers in online teaching.