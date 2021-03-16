The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.
Times of Malta leads with a plea by supermarket staff to be given the COVID-19 jap amid confusion over which sections of the workforce should be considered as frontliners. The newspaper also reports on filthy conditions in a migrants' COVID-19 unit.
The Malta Independent reports how a cystic fibrosis patient is back in hospital amid appeals for life-saving medicine.
In-Nazzjon says the government is continuing to ignore the advice of the health authorities on COVID-19. It also reports that the Cabinet has not discussed the collapse of contact tracing.
l-orizzont claims Europe has failed in vaccinating its people but is succeeding in its planning for economic recovery. It also reports on difficulties for teachers in online teaching.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us