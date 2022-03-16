The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta is part of EU efforts to seize and freeze Russian assets. It also reports that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli does not believe Malta needs to consider building an electricity interconnector or gas pipeline to North Africa, contrary to views expressed by Joseph Muscat.

The Malta Independent leads with Bernard Grech's meeting with Mcast students on Tuesday. He urged them to take ownership of the country. It also reports that a development application has been filed for a Qala townhouse and garden to be converted into a six-storey apartment block.

In-Nazzjon says Bernard Grech promised the Mcast students that a PN government would introduce more specialised courses.

L-orizzont leads with a remark by the prime minister at a meeting with the social partners, that the wage supplement and the government would not seek reimbursement. It also reports on plans for the introduction of skill cards for the tourism sector,