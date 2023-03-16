The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the appeal filed by Steward Healthcare against a court decision striking down its hospital concession agreement with the government,

Times of Malta also reports that Ryanair has complained of fuel wastage because of the actions of air traffic controllers.

The Malta Independent says no formal applications have been submitted yet for the setting up of cannabis associations.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Thursday evening's PN protest about the hospitals concession. It also reports that a swimming pool forming part of a property belonging to Home Affairs Minister Ian Borg has been declared illegal.

l-orizzont records the death of former minister Edwin Grech. It also reports that government outlay on pensions is set to exceed €1 billion.