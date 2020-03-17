The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers. The front pages, inevitably, are dominated by coronavirus developments.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and L-orizzont report how bars and clubs will be closed as from midnight tonight. Times of Malta also reports how the first cases of coronavirus community spread were confirmed on Monday.

In-Nazzjon reports that PN leader Adrian Delia discussed the coronavirus emergency with Medical Superintendent Charmaine Gauci. It also reports that parliament will debate coronavirus on Tuesday.