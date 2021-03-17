The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with court evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, where Vince Muscat, who has admitted his involvement, described the original plan to kill the journalist using a rifle. It also reports how the police commissioner stood by his statement that there was no evidence of a link, at the time of his statement, between the murder and politicians.

The Malta Independent reports how Vince Muscat told the court that the Caruana Galizia hitmen had also been planning to kill a police officer.

In-Nazzjon says the court evidence continued to show the links between organised crime, the government and the Labour Party.

l-orizzont reports how more compassion should have been shown to an elderly man, suffering from dementia, who was fined for wearing a mask below his nose. The newspaper also highlights the financial support being given to parents who are out on unpaid leave to take care of their children during the pandemic.