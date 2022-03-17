The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying COVID-19 travel rules could soon be relaxed to no longer make vaccination mandatory for entry to the country. It also reports that, according to road traffic experts, no lessons have been learned as the number of fatal road accidents soars.

The Malta Independent says Labour has confirmed a u-turn after committing to introduce mandatory union membership for workers. It now says membership will not be forced.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech telling the Chamber of Commerce that a PN government will assure fairness and a level playing field for businesses. It also reports on the 10th fatality on the roads this year, and, separately, the passing of actress Karmen Azzopardi.

l-orizzont reports that the COVID-19 wage supplement has been extended to April, as promised by the prime minister. It also says mask-wearing by schoolchildren is not expected to remain mandatory after Easter.