The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with news that Steward Health Care is pulling out of Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports on comments by PN that Robert Abela was complicit with Vitals and Steward in fraud, theft and bribery.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the health authorities are in a position to operate the hospitals themselves.

The newspaper also reports on the compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri, who stands accused of the wilful homicide of Pelin Kaya.